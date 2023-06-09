Newcastle Herald
Super chance for trainer Mark Minervini at Newcastle

By Gary Harley
June 9 2023 - 1:00pm
The Mark Minervini-trained Super winning at Newcastle. Picture Newcastle Racecourse
Local trainer Mark Minervini, who had five victories in the space of three days recently, is expected to continue his winning run at Saturday's Newcastle meeting.

