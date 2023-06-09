Super chance for trainer Mark Minervini at Newcastle

Local trainer Mark Minervini, who had five victories in the space of three days recently, is expected to continue his winning run at Saturday's Newcastle meeting.
Minervini's lone runner is stable star and track specialist Super, which is in race five - the provincial benchmark 68 handicap (1600m).
Super has won seven races, including six on the Newcastle track, from 1200m to 1600m. Aaron Bullock rode Super last start on this track, when he settled much closer and raced away in the straight to win by 2.95 lengths. The son of Snitzel has won two of his three starts over this trip on this track and Bullock rides again on Saturday.
John O'Shea-trained filly Announcing resumes from a spell in the fourth, a class 1 handicap (1200m). The three-year-old has had three starts for a win and a second, and she looked good in a recent quiet trial.
On January 25, Announcing came from back in the field to win running away at Gosford. Last start at Gosford on February 28 she was an unlucky second. On Saturday, three-kilogram claiming apprentice Molly Bourke has the mount.
Brodie Loy has been Annabel Neasham's stable jockey in Queensland and he returns to Newcastle to ride the trainer's three-year-old, Afterboomer, in the colts, geldings and entires maiden plate (1400m). The gelding was narrowly beaten on debut on this track in May and was again runner-up at his only other start at Kembla on May 23.
Bullock has picked up the mount on lightly raced Kokoshnik in the fillies and mares benchmark 64 handicap (1400m). The three-year-old has had five starts for a win and three seconds. She started $1.35 when an all-the-way winner at Goulburn last start on May 26. Kokoshnik has good speed and has drawn well.
Kris Lees-trained gelding Little Beginnings steps up in class when he contests the CG&E benchmark 64 handicap (1400m). Last start the three-year-old toyed with the opposition to win a Gunnedah class 1 by close to three lengths. He was narrowly beaten by the in-form Nosey Parker on this track in April. Little Beginnings must overcome an adverse barrier, but he can race on the speed if desired.
Turbo Charged, narrowly beaten on this track last start, can atone in the F&M maiden plate (1400m). The filly will be ridden by Christian Reith, and she has been placed in two of her past three starts.
Bullock, the state's winningest jockey this season, has six mounts at the meeting.
