Newcastle herald photographer Peter Lorimer and Simone De Peak were at the last days of rehearsal on Wednesday and Thursday for the annual performing arts extravaganza. Star Struck 2023 features a carefully selected mix of music, dance and drama from across the decades and the genres. Tickets are available through Ticketek. It's a show not to be missed!

Poignant performances in the 'Imaginate' segment.
One of the talented singers in the segment 'Rekindle the Past'.
Singers rehearse 'Boys from the Bush' and 'Down Under'.
What a finale! Fabulous performances of 'Reasons' and 'Disco Inferno' will close Star Struck 2023.
Dancers rehearse for the 'Imaginate' segment.
A large cast of singers and dancers perform 'Happily Ever After'.
The 'Anniversary' segment features Alumni performers and the Hunter Signing Choir.
Performing 'Somewhere Out There' in the 'Anniversary' segment.
Star Struck is a performing arts spectacular presented by the Newcastle, Hunter and Central Coast areas of the NSW Department of Education that showcases the talent of students and teachers.

Newcastle Herald photographers Simone De Peak and Marina Neil captured some top performances at the final rehearsal on Wednesday at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre.

Performing in 'Ignite Your Inner Voice'.
Eddie Penshorn belts out 'Higher Ground'
A performance in 'Ignite Your Inner Voice'.
High-voltage entertainment is guaranteed at Star Struck, including this year's fabulous performance of 'Chillin' Like A Villain'.
Having fun performing 'Revolting Children'.
Acknowledgment of Country.
Symphony Riley sings 'Great Southern Land'.
Layla Schillert sings 'True Love's Kiss'.
Violinists play 'Chillin' Like A Villain'.
Ballet dancers in 'Illuminate'.
Poignant scene from 'Happily Ever After'.
Star Struck 2023 will wow audiences with a carefully selected mix of music, dance and drama from across the decades and the genres. Picture by Marina Neil
As the weather starts to cool, you know Star Struck is not too far away.

The theme for 2023 is 'Ignite' and will feature four performances across two days - Friday, June 16 and Saturday, June 17.

The show will wow audiences with a carefully selected mix of music, dance and drama from across the decades and the genres.

"Star Struck 2023 is the annual time of year when public education displays some of its finest performing artists from across Newcastle, the Hunter and Central Coast areas," Operations Manager Casey Horner said.

"Ignite is a show that will spark a smile in everyone's heart and get those toes tapping."

The extravaganza provides a unique performing arts opportunity for:

  • 3500 dance and drama students from the Hunter and Central Coast
  • a combined choir of over 500 students
  • 100 featured dancers
  • 100 featured music students including vocalists, backing singers, orchestra members and student rock bands
  • Over 30 VET entertainment students gaining firsthand professional experience in production and stage management

Dance and drama rehearsals for this year's show began on Thursday, April 26 at the Newcastle Basketball Stadium with schools from all over Newcastle, the Hunter and Central Coast regions coming to together.

Rehearsals for vocalists have been held at Lambton High School throughout May and June culminating in the final rehearsal, known as the Sitzprobe, last Saturday at the Hunter School of the Performing Arts.

"This is the day the singers and musicians come together for the first full rehearsal of all the musical elements of the show," Casey said.

The first combined rehearsals took place on Wednesday, May 24 {Cast A) and Thursday, May 25 (Cast B) at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre.

"For students new to Star Struck, this was the first time they experienced running onto the arena floor and feeling what it will be like on show night," Casey said.

The pandemic saw many school choirs fold, and Casey said it is very exciting to see choirs in schools are back with great enthusiasm.

"As a result we will have our biggest choir in many years with over 500 students participating and a strong team of featured vocalists and musicians," she said.

'Ignite' will be held at Newcastle Entertainment Centre on Friday, June 16 at 11am and 7pm and on Saturday, June 17 at 1pm and 7pm.

The show has been double cast with Cast A performing Friday 11am and Saturday 7pm and Cast B performing Friday 7pm and Saturday 1pm.

Tickets are on sale now through Ticketek.

