Star Struck 2023 Advertising Feature

Star Struck 2023 will wow audiences with a carefully selected mix of music, dance and drama from across the decades and the genres. Picture by Marina Neil

As the weather starts to cool, you know Star Struck is not too far away.



The theme for 2023 is 'Ignite' and will feature four performances across two days - Friday, June 16 and Saturday, June 17.



The show will wow audiences with a carefully selected mix of music, dance and drama from across the decades and the genres.



"Star Struck 2023 is the annual time of year when public education displays some of its finest performing artists from across Newcastle, the Hunter and Central Coast areas," Operations Manager Casey Horner said.



"Ignite is a show that will spark a smile in everyone's heart and get those toes tapping."

The extravaganza provides a unique performing arts opportunity for:

3500 dance and drama students from the Hunter and Central Coast

a combined choir of over 500 students

100 featured dancers

100 featured music students including vocalists, backing singers, orchestra members and student rock bands

Over 30 VET entertainment students gaining firsthand professional experience in production and stage management

Dance and drama rehearsals for this year's show began on Thursday, April 26 at the Newcastle Basketball Stadium with schools from all over Newcastle, the Hunter and Central Coast regions coming to together.

Rehearsals for vocalists have been held at Lambton High School throughout May and June culminating in the final rehearsal, known as the Sitzprobe, last Saturday at the Hunter School of the Performing Arts.



"This is the day the singers and musicians come together for the first full rehearsal of all the musical elements of the show," Casey said.

The first combined rehearsals took place on Wednesday, May 24 {Cast A) and Thursday, May 25 (Cast B) at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre.



"For students new to Star Struck, this was the first time they experienced running onto the arena floor and feeling what it will be like on show night," Casey said.

The pandemic saw many school choirs fold, and Casey said it is very exciting to see choirs in schools are back with great enthusiasm.



"As a result we will have our biggest choir in many years with over 500 students participating and a strong team of featured vocalists and musicians," she said.



'Ignite' will be held at Newcastle Entertainment Centre on Friday, June 16 at 11am and 7pm and on Saturday, June 17 at 1pm and 7pm.

The show has been double cast with Cast A performing Friday 11am and Saturday 7pm and Cast B performing Friday 7pm and Saturday 1pm.