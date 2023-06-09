Jockey Ash Morgan looking to stay on a roll in Newcastle

Jockey Ash Morgan has wasted no time settling back into a winning groove in Newcastle and he hopes to keep his run going at Randwick on Saturday.
The Welshman called Newcastle home last season, when he rode a NSW-best 136 winners. He then spent time in Wales and America before returning. He also rode in Brisbane for a month before coming back on May 15. Since then, Morgan has ridden 22 winners, including four at Armidale on Tuesday.
His best chances on Saturday are Kristen Buchanan-trained Oakfield Triumph in the Midway Handicap and Brett Cavanough's Sungblue in the Highway Handicap.
"I thought Oakfield Triumph ran really well the other day [when third in a Midway]," Morgan said.
"It's drawn a bit sticky [in 11] but I don't think he'll mind it, just riding him a bit quieter. He's pretty much facing the same horses bar [winner] Crafty Eagle, so if he runs up to the other day, he's going to be competitive.
"Sungblue drew a bit ordinary the other day [when second in a Highway], but he got three deep with cover and travelled well into the race. I was surprised we got beat, but the winner [Demitasse] is obviously handy. He's racing the same types and he's drawn three this time."
"If he runs up to his last run, he'll be hard to beat."
Morgan's other ride is on former Kris Lees-trained and Lloyd Williams-owned Hosier, which was bought by Newcastle trainer Mark Minervini and his clients.
He debuts for his new stable in the ninth but will not get a suitable wet track.
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.