Newcastle's opens netball side are determined be crowned NSW champions at Maitland over the June long weekend after two years as runners-up.
But first, they must overcome a testing start to the three-day carnival on Saturday.
Newcastle launch their state title quest against last year's champions Liverpool, followed by a second-round match-up with hosts Maitland then 2021 winners Manly.
Their only losses last year came against Maitland first up then Liverpool the final round.
Opens teams will play 19 shortened games across the three days of the June long weekend to determine the best side in NSW.
Newcastle coach Trude Yen knows a strong start can set them on the path to glory.
"It's going to be like a slingshot for us," Yen said.
"We're going to pull back, have a good long look at this and then go hard. We'll be out there conquering as much as we can in those first three games.
"The first day actually is quite difficult, but then every day it's difficult. This is the state titles. This is meant to be like this.
"It's as much an endurance test as it is a talent and a team test, a culture test. It's the ultimate for these girls."
New to the Newcastle side this year are circle defender Nakita Jackson and shooter Erin Asquith, who both play for Souths and have NSW Premier League experience.
"They know how to nut it out," Yen said.
"When things get a bit hairy, they know how to pick things up and keep moving on. They've got that knowledge behind them and the experience."
Evergreen former national league centre Narelle Eather will hold the midcourt together again with her experience and dynamic play.
"She's solid as a rock and you can always depend on a great performance from Narelle," Yen said.
Eather's other Souths teammates Leah Dove and Danielle Taylor are also in the side along with University of Newcastle trio Claudia Rodwell, Abbie Gray and Lucy Tonkin plus West Leagues Balance player Savannah Angelozzi.
"The combinations that I can put on at any particular time with any of the girls are very strong," Yen said.
"The whole group is full of senior players, and I say senior as in well-honed, know their netball, love their netball and love to play great, strong, hard netball.
"Last year, we were taken by surprise by Maitland, who beat us by one in the very first game. We won every other game then played Liverpool and went down by around six, and we came second again.
"So the girls, particularly the ones who have gone through the last two years, are determined to get up on that podium with that badge this year. We're very keen to get ourselves on court."
There are six games on Saturday, seven on Sunday then six on Monday.
Maitland, Charlestown and Callaghan District are also among 20 associations contesting the top division.
For the first time, Newcastle will also be represented by a team in the open male top division.
Maitland District Netball Association will host opens division one, 17s and 15s divisions one and two as well as two open male divisions.
Opens divisions two and three plus 17s and 15s divisions three and four will play at Newcastle's National Park courts.
This year an All Abilities State Challenge has been included and will be contested by four teams at Newcastle on Sunday.
In all, 219 teams and around 2500 players will take part in the senior state titles.
The NSW junior state titles are set to be hosted by Camden and Liverpool City from July 1 to 3.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
