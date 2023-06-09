Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Newcastle set for Netball NSW senior state championships at Maitland: June 10-12, 2023

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
June 9 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Souths circle defender Nakita Jackson will be a key player as Newcastle look to clinch the NSW opens title in Maitland over the June long weekend. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Souths circle defender Nakita Jackson will be a key player as Newcastle look to clinch the NSW opens title in Maitland over the June long weekend. Picture by Peter Lorimer

Newcastle's opens netball side are determined be crowned NSW champions at Maitland over the June long weekend after two years as runners-up.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.