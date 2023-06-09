Stephen Davies trio tipped to hit back at Wentworth Park

Salt Ash trainer Stephen Davies has welcomed rare box one draws for sisters Thrill and Silver Session at Wentworth Park on Saturday night.
Davies heads to town with three runners, all in 520m 5th grade races from suitable draws after they finished unplaced there last Saturday.
Silver Session (race two) and Thrill (10) have the red rug for just the second time each in nine and 25 starts respectively and Davies expected them to take advantage.
"They are going to have every possible hope, and they're in good form," Davies said. "Thrill has had the one box just once and she won at Maitland. She's a good beginner, so she should be able to get on the bunny and give them something to chase.
"Silver Session, a couple of times she's run places at Wenty after drawing tricky, plus she's had no luck at all. So with the one, she should jump and go. The one in two is a wide runner as well."
Battle Born is his other hope, from six in the fourth.
"He ran last week and it was the only time I've been disappointed with him at Wenty," he said. "But I don't think he can back up Tuesday to Saturday, so I've got him really fresh this week and I think he'll be back on song. The six box doesn't matter to him because he's a very strong dog."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
