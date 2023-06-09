Miracle Of Love set to blossom for the Messaras in JJ Atkins

Scone trainer Paul Messara had his eye on Miracle Of Love - one of the last foals from Arrowfield's star broodmare Miss Finland - from day one.
And what he's seen since has him confident the filly can hit the line hard over the mile of the group 1 JJ Atkins for two-year-olds at Eagle Farm on Saturday.
Miracle Of Love was strong late to run third on debut in the listed Woodlands Stakes (1100m) on her home track on May 13.
She then lifted late to win a match race with Bangetta over 1350m in a 2YO maiden at Doomben on May 31 to secure her place in the JJ Atkins.
Miracle Of Love was an $11 TAB chance after drawing gate nine of 17. Michael Dee has the ride.
Messara was pleased with how Miracle Of Love had come through the schedule.
"She had to dig deep [last start], but I'm really happy with her," Messara said.
"She worked nicely [on Tuesday] and she's probably a 15 or 20-1 shot in the race. She's definitely an each-way hope and I think she'll take plenty of improvement.
"If she gets a nice, clean, smooth run, and gets into the race at the right time, she'll be hitting the line hard."
The 10-day back-up and jump to a mile were question marks on Miracle Of Love, but Messara had no concerns.
"I don't think it's a big issue for her," he said of the back-up.
"You don't have to work her too hard. She had a nice piece of work [on Tuesday] and that's it. She's ready to roll.
"She's didn't go too hard, just an easy piece, and she goes to the races with residual fitness from the last two runs.
"With two-year-olds, they will either run out the mile, or they won't. I don't think the work will make a big difference.
"Her races are probably the most she's been asked to extend. You don't put that type of work into a young horse between runs in training.
"But to my eye, the further she goes, the better."
As for the middle draw, he said: "I'd always prefer to draw closer in but nine's better than 10, so happy enough in a big field to draw mid-pack.
"A lot will just depend on how things pan out in the first 200 metres. They are either good barriers or terrible."
Adding to the occasion for Messara is the special place Miracle Of Love holds at his father John's Arrowfield Stud.
Miracle Of Love is a daughter of John Messara's Golden Slipper winner and five-time group 1 victor Miss Finland, which was Australia's champion two-year-old (2006) and three-year-old (2007). Miracle Of Love was also sired by one of the stud's top stallions, Dundeel.
Arrowfield has recently retired Miss Finland from the broodbarn. A Castelvecchio colt, bought for $280,000 at the Inglis Easter Sale this year, and a full sister to Miracle Of Love born last spring will be her last foals.
"It's obviously one of her later foals, and the first I've had the opportunity to get my hands on," Paul said of Miracle Of Love.
"She's the 10th out of her, but I've always thought a lot of this filly from day one, just loved her as an individual.
"And we've kept all of the females out of Miss Finland to make sure that line continues and is well supported. She'll be a nice broodmare in the time to come."
Also on the Stradbroke Handicap program, Newcastle trainer Kris Lees will have Bangetta ($13) and Infancy ($6.50) in the Oxlade Stakes (1300m) for two-year-olds and Luncies ($21) in the $1.2 million The Q22.
Scone trainer Luke Pepper's star filly Opal Ridge was the $2.40 favourite for the group 2 Dane Ripper Stakes after sitting at second emergency for the Stradbroke.
Another Scone trainer, Brett Cavanough, has Two Ya Got ($26) in the listed Mark Hinkler Stakes.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
