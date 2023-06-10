Individually they are world leaders in their respective fields of renewable energy technology, but they also share a common vision for the Hunter Region.
The 14 organisations that have been featured in the Newcastle and Hunter Energy Evolution series believe the region is on the cusp of becoming a clean energy superpower.
The series, an initiative of Out of the Square and Beyond Zero Emissions can be viewed at Energyhunter.com.au or Newcastleherald.com.au
Industries that have been showcased include MGA Thermal, Janus Electric, Energy Renaissance, SwitchDin, Ampcontrol, 3ME Technology, Milltech Martin Bright, Port of Newcastle, Newcastle Institute for Energy Research, Energy Renaissance, Batt Mobile Equipment (BME), Kardinia Energy and Diffuse Energy
"The Hunter Energy Evolution series started from the desire to showcase the region's advanced manufacturing and clean tech in a consolidated way. However it has grown into a force and an area of common ground for many organisations to simply and effective communicate the growing strength and opportunity we have in this sector," Marty Adnum, Out of the Square founder, said.
"It's not about a 'baby out with the bathwater' approach in terms of our traditional industries and resources. It is however about pushing forward and ensuring as a region we are in the best place for future economic success with environmental awareness "
The series has gained interest and support from Invest Regional NSW, Hunter Innovation Festival, Business Hunter, Committee for the Hunter, HunterNet and Regional Development Australia and others.
Beyond Zero Emissions is lobbying for the establishment of a Hunter Renewable Energy Industrial Precinct - a cluster of industries powered by affordable 100 per cent renewable energy (including for heating requirements). This framework will minimise the cost of shared infrastructure and encourages economies of scale and efficiencies.
BZE Hunter engagement lead Sam Mella said there was no question that the Hunter was leading Australia's transition to the clean economy.
"This region has the expertise, the infrastructure and, most importantly, the culture of collaboration to come out on top in this transition. We are so well placed to become the electric motor of the Australian economy," she said.
"When I speak to people in our region, they are often surprised by how much cleantech innovation is going on. That's why this video series has been so important -- it shows how the Hunter is transitioning right now! We are leading Australia through this complex structural change and, with continued support from government, industry and this wonderful community, we can become a clean energy superpower."
THE ENERGY EVOLUTION SERIES:
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
