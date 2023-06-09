Mr Davis, owner and managing director of Pepper Tree Wines, Briar Ridge Vineyard, Tallavera Grove and Carillion Wines, has forged a reputation as an astute viticulturist with a skill in matching soil types with the most suited grape varieties. As the first to plant emerging varieties in the Hunter Valley, including Fiano, Vermentino, Albarino, Sagrantino, Tempranillo and Petit Verdot, he has championed innovation in his vineyards and more broadly through his investment into soil mapping across the Hunter region. His tireless work for women, diversity and equality in the wine industry was recognised through his 2019 award, Champion of Diversity & Equality at the Women in Wine Awards.