Four wine industry "Living Legends" were recognised at last night's 16th annual Hunter Valley Legends Awards at Rydges Resort Hunter Valley.
John Davis, Graham Doran and Dr Harry Tulloch were inducted as 2023 Wine Industry Living Legends for their pioneering approach to viticulture in the Hunter Valley and the wider Australian wine industry, and John Stevens as 2023 Tourism Living Legend for his work in championing sustainable vineyard and tourism planning.
Mr Davis, owner and managing director of Pepper Tree Wines, Briar Ridge Vineyard, Tallavera Grove and Carillion Wines, has forged a reputation as an astute viticulturist with a skill in matching soil types with the most suited grape varieties. As the first to plant emerging varieties in the Hunter Valley, including Fiano, Vermentino, Albarino, Sagrantino, Tempranillo and Petit Verdot, he has championed innovation in his vineyards and more broadly through his investment into soil mapping across the Hunter region. His tireless work for women, diversity and equality in the wine industry was recognised through his 2019 award, Champion of Diversity & Equality at the Women in Wine Awards.
Mr Doran has worked with some of the Hunter Valley's most iconic vineyards. The viticulturalist's work for Mount Dangar Vineyards and Mount Pleasant has resulted in multiple trophies and medals. He led numerous viticultural trials unique to the Hunter Valley, and documented his knowledge, for future generations, in the recently published Beginner's Guide to Viticulture in the Hunter Valley (2022).
Dr Tulloch's viticultural research led to the selection of premium-quality Semillon and Shiraz clones. Shiraz clone 1654 is still in circulation today and has become one of the most widely planted in Australia. Throughout his career he has championed new styles of wines, and was the first in the Hunter to incorporate Verdelho into blends of Semillon. Dr Tulloch's viticultural legacy continues to this day with his work monitoring vineyard trails and clonal selection plantings at Keith Tulloch Wines.
Mr Stevens was inducted as the 2023 Tourism Industry Living Legend to honour his 35-year commitment to tourism development in the Central Coast, Newcastle and Hunter Valley. The Vintage development is one of the region's most significant and ambitious integrated tourism developments which has delivered significant infrastructure improvements for the Pokolbin area. His contribution has included the important Vineyard Vision master-planning which enabled the industry to have a voice for sustainable vineyard and tourism planning.
Accolades on the night also recognised the depth of talent currently contributing to the success of the Hunter Valley. Jenna Vaughan, De Iuliis Wines' sales and marketing manager, was named Riedel 2023 Young Achiever of the Year. Her communications and marketing background has helped her excel in the field of brand development and marketing, as well as promoting wine education through her work for the Hunter Wine Show, Hunter Wine Cru and as the administrative assistant for the Len Evans Tutorial.
The First Creek Winemaking Services 2023 Winemaker of the Year was awarded to Andrew Thomas. His 37th consecutive Hunter Valley vintage speaks of his continuous engagement and passion for the region, and his contribution includes investing in the modernisation and revitalisation of his vineyards, replanting vines with preservation of genetic purity, promoting quality and diversity of the signature Hunter Valley varieties, Semillon and Shiraz, along with the application of innovative techniques in the winery.
Nicolas Looby from Margan Wines & Restaurant was named Jurds 2023 Viticulturist of the Year. He manages and mentors a team of six full-time vineyard staff at Margan Wines, promoting sustainable and regenerative methods and approaches to viticulture. The Margan Ceres Hill vineyard has recently been selected to be part of the National EcoVineyards Program, where Mr Looby will focus on improving soil health, establishing ground covers and functional biodiversity to improve vineyard health.
Out of 19 finalists, Winmark Wines were crowned Wine Selectors 2023 Cellar Door of the Year. Karin Adcock, owner of Winmark Wines in Broke Fordwich, has transformed the property over the past six years to now feature a cellar door, sculpture walk, art gallery, gift shop and four guest properties.
Accommodation Operator of the Year was awarded, for the second consecutive year, to Spicers Guesthouse, one of the Hunter Valley's leading luxury retreats.
Stay n'Sip was named Tourism Operator of the Year. After only 18 months in business, co-founders Pierre Toumanoff and Mercedes Mendoza take their private wine experiences directly to guests at their accommodation or venue.
The 2023 Outstanding Contribution of an Individual was awarded to Liz Riley, a renowned national viticulturist. Throughout the difficulties of recent vintages with flooding and disease pressure, she worked on behalf of the region to coordinate an emergency response for aerial pest and disease application. She is recognised throughout the national wine industry for her work and collaborative approach, being recently named as a Viticulturist of the Year by The Wine Magazine and is a finalist for the 2022 Young Gun Wine Awards Vineyard of the Year.
The 2023 Hunter Valley Legends Awards winners:
Information courtesy of Hunter Valley Wine & Tourism Association
