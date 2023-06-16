Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News
Comment

Editorial: Heights in Newcastle's East End must live up to expectations

By Editorial
June 17 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An artist's impression of an EastEnd penthouse apartment in front of the Newcastle Club.
An artist's impression of an EastEnd penthouse apartment in front of the Newcastle Club.

Newcastle Inner City Residents Alliance is right to be protective of views to and from the centre of Australia's second-oldest city.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.