The Newcastle Herald understands traffic is still heavy north and south-bound from Muswellbrook. Drivers have been told to expect hour-long delays.
Two teenagers have been injured following a police pursuit which ended in a crash today.
Traffic and highway patrol officers tried to stop a reportedly stolen Land Rover on the New England Highway at Muswellbrook. The car did not stop and a pursuit began.
The Land Rover shortly crashed into a truck travelling on the New England Highway at about 12:20pm.
The 16-year-old female and 17-year-old male, who were in the Land Rover, are being treated by NSW Ambulance at the scene. They are both in stable condition.
The driver of the truck, a 51-year-old man, was uninjured. He has been taken to Muswellbrook Hospital for mandatory testing.
Heavy traffic is crawling in Muswellbrook after a car and truck collided on New England Highway.
The Highway, near Thomas Mitchell Drive, has been closed in both directions from about 1:00pm on Friday following the crash.
The Newcastle Herald understands Muswellbrook Police and NSW Ambulance are currently attending the scene.
Northbound vehicles from Singleton are being diverted to Putty Road, Golden Highway (Jerrys Plains Road) and Denman Road.
Southbound traffic heading out of Muswellbrook is being directed onto Denman Road, before Golden Highway (Jerrys Plains Road) and onto Putty Road towards Singleton.
The road closure comes on the first day of The King's Birthday Long Weekend travel.
More to come.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
