Worthy honourees examples for us all

WHILE honours in June always coincide with the public holiday, this year is the first in many that they fall on the King's Birthday long weekend. Yet whatever the umbrella they fall under, the awards offer a worthy way to recognise the contribution of some of this country's best.
Not all of them will have found recognition walking other paths, but others like the late Barry Humphries are among our most celebrated. Yet from the most famed to the most unsung, all are worthy. The awards ensure their high standards are kept by pruning those who fall short of community expectations, stripping the likes of the late Rolf Harris of the titles.
Those titles are an honour, a privilege bestowed only on some, but they also carry a responsibility to act as an example. Yet among the Hunter's crop celebrated today, it is perhaps telling that few were eager to step into the spotlight without bringing others with them.
Hunter New England Health functional area commander Elizabeth Grist, who helped usher the Hunter through the looming dangers of COVID-19 as safely as possible, has clearly done enough for her community to stand out. Yet when asked about her contribution on the eve of these honours, it was the work of others that came to her mind during the discussion.
"There was no vaccine yet but these people had stepped up and were willing to put themselves on the line to protect the community," Ms Grist said of midwives and nurses ready to help early in the pandemic.
Former NSW Nationals deputy leader and Cessnock councillor John Turner's vocation put him in the spotlight more than once, but the 84-year-old was equally eager to share credit for his honour.
"I spent a lot of time away from my family and during that period of time having a large regional electorate and having to travel, I think it's one we'll celebrate as a family."
Raymond Terrace native Dr Jennifer Buckingham, pictured, was recognised for improving literacy. She perhaps puts it into words best. "I'm very flattered that someone thought to nominate me, anyone who receives an honour like this realises there are so many other people who deserve to be honoured as well," she said.
A hearty congratulations to all recipients, in this region and beyond, and those who helped them on their paths. May they serve as examples for all of us.
ISSUE: 39,931
