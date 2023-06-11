Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald editorial, June 12, 2023: Hunter's worthy King's Birthday honourees examples for us all

June 12 2023 - 9:00am
Worthy honourees examples for us all
Worthy honourees examples for us all

WHILE honours in June always coincide with the public holiday, this year is the first in many that they fall on the King's Birthday long weekend. Yet whatever the umbrella they fall under, the awards offer a worthy way to recognise the contribution of some of this country's best.

