ANOTHER fashion giant is set to close its doors at a major Newcastle shopping centre, with H&M pulling out of Charlestown Square.
A sign stuck in the window of the store reveals the global brand plans to close the location, and directs customers to the nearby Westfield Kotara.
H&M head office has not responded to the Newcastle Herald's questions about why the store is closing, how many staff will be affected, or whether they will be reallocated.
The H&M Charlestown store opened seven years ago, in July 2016.
A spokesperson for The GPT Group, which runs Charlestown Square, confirmed the store is closing down from June 22.
The spokesperson said works will start to convert the existing two-level tenancy into two separate levels of retail from July 1, "which will see the introduction of an exciting new brand to Charlestown, along with the relocation and expansion of some existing retailers".
"We anticipate these stores will open with great excitement later this year, and look forward to providing further updates in the coming months," the spokesperson said.
The shut-down comes less than a year after fashion retailer Zara closed its doors at Westfield Kotara.
