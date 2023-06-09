Newcastle Herald
H&M to close its doors at Charlestown Square shopping centre, Newcastle

Anna Falkenmire
LR
By Anna Falkenmire, and Lisa Rockman
Updated June 9 2023 - 6:42pm, first published 4:00pm
Crowds at the opening of the H&M store at Charlestown Square in July 2016. Picture by Simone de Peak
Crowds at the opening of the H&M store at Charlestown Square in July 2016. Picture by Simone de Peak

ANOTHER fashion giant is set to close its doors at a major Newcastle shopping centre, with H&M pulling out of Charlestown Square.

Local News

