Kerry Schiemer admits he is an emotional man, but receiving the Medal of the Order of Australia brought on a whole new level of emotion.
"Astonishment" was how the Salamander Bay retiree described his reaction to finding out about the King's Birthday Honour.
"I can't believe this is happening to me," he said through tears. "My beautiful country wants to say thank you."
Mr Schiemer was recognised for service to aviation, having been a member of Royal Newcastle Aero Club since 1968 as well as holding positions including club captain and director.
He is a former chief pilot and chief flying instructor with the Royal Australian Air Force Williamtown Flying Club, an honorary grade 1 flying instructor, a former air judge at the Australian championships and he also coached the national championships team.
His passion for flying came from his grandmother, who had a keen interest in planes.
"It's been a part of my psyche to be in aviation," Mr Schiemer said.
"In school a career advisor said 'you'll never get a commercial pilot licence, you're colour blind'.
"I ended up issuing licences for CASA.
"It's awesomely enjoyable slipping the surly bonds of earth, getting closer to heaven."
But flying was a hobby. His professional passion was "helping sick people get well and healthy people stay healthy" over 60 years as a pharmacist.
He established Whitebridge Pharmacy in 1965, owned Redhead and Shoal Bay pharmacies at different points and also combined his two passions by working as a civilian pharmacist at RAAF Base Williamtown.
Mr Schiemer considers all his achievements to be "blessings".
"When I recall the beautiful things I've been able to do, it's so uplifting," he said. "I might be the luckiest bloke ever born."
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.