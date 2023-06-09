Thrills on ice: Discovering Iceland's glacial wonders through snowmobile tours

Snowmobile tours in Iceland provide a unique and unforgettable way to experience the country's winter wonderland. Picture Shutterstock

Brought to you by Emmanuel Davis.



For thrill-seekers and nature lovers alike, Iceland's frozen landscapes offer an unparalleled winter playground. The country's expansive glaciers and snow-dusted terrain become a stage for an array of exhilarating activities.



Whether you're gliding over a vast white expanse under the ethereal glow of the Northern Lights or navigating the ice caps under the winter sun, snowmobile tours in Iceland provide a unique and unforgettable way to experience the country's winter wonderland.

Vatnajkull Glacier: Europe's largest ice cap

Strap on your helmet and prepare for a ride on the wild side as you traverse Vatnajkull, the largest glacier in Europe. With an area of about 8,100 square kilometres, it covers more than 8% of Iceland. Snowmobile tours on this icy giant offer breathtaking panoramic views of stunning ice formations and distant mountain peaks. It's a surreal experience, akin to exploring another planet.

Langjkull Glacier: The icy heart of Iceland

Langjkull, aptly translated as the 'Long Glacier,' is the second-largest in Iceland and home to one of the world's most unique attractions: a man-made ice tunnel that extends deep into the glacier. A snowmobile tour to this icy heart of Iceland combines high-speed thrills with the awe-inspiring opportunity to journey into the blue-hued depths of an ancient glacier.

Eyjafjallajkull Glacier: Riding on the rim of a volcano

For an added element of adventure, embark on a snowmobile tour on Eyjafjallajkull, a glacier-capped active volcano. Its last eruption in 2010 famously disrupted air travel across Europe, but on most days, it provides an idyllic setting for a thrilling ride. This snowmobile tour offers a unique combination of adrenaline-pumping speed and the quiet majesty of one of Iceland's most iconic natural landmarks.

The Northern Lights: A snowmobile safari under the stars

Few experiences can match the magic of a Northern Lights snowmobile tour. These tours, usually run from December to April, offer an opportunity to escape the city's light pollution and venture into the heart of Iceland's wilderness.



According to a study by the University of Iceland, the area around ingvellir National Park is one of the best spots in the country to view this celestial spectacle. Imagine racing across the snow under a sky ablaze with swirling colours - it's an experience that's hard to beat.

Mrdalsjkull Glacier: Embracing the wild south

In the heart of South Iceland, Mrdalsjkull Glacier offers another exhilarating snowmobile adventure. This glacier houses Katla, one of Iceland's most active volcanoes, beneath its icy surface. A tour here offers not only the thrill of snowmobiling but also an encounter with the raw power of Iceland's volcanic nature.

Iceland's snowmobile tours offer more than just high-speed excitement. They open the door to an exploration of the country's unique geology and provide a connection to its ancient ice formations.

