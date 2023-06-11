LOCAL legends keep the community ticking, and the Newcastle Herald has profiled the Hunter heroes who have made the 2023 King's Birthday Honours List.
From incredible social workers to former politicians, doctors and journalists - each has made a significant contribution to their fields and the wider community.
The Hunter's recipients join 1,191 Australians recognised by Governor-General David Hurley for their outstanding efforts.
"Recipients have made substantial contributions and had a significant impact at the local, national or international level," Mr Hurley said.
"Some are volunteers, others have had a remarkable impact in professional roles - many have done both.
"They are all inspiring and their service is valued by us all."
Each of the recipients have been nominated for an award, to learn more about the Hunter's heroes, click the photos below.
WHAT do a crisis helpline operator, a disc jockey and a luxury car fanatic have in common?
Kenneth White has been all of them.
The Nelson Bay man has been awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in the King's Birthday Honours for his service to the community through social welfare organisations.
Mr White's 80th birthday is approaching, but he's not slowing down, living by his father's motto.
"It's better to wear out than to rust out," he said.
He spent decades volunteering for Lifeline in Sydney, has been a domestic violence phone counsellor, student mentor, and involved in schools, amateur theatre, charities, and Jaguar clubs.
"It's been a long journey and at times it's been frustrating and difficult, and at other times, very rewarding," he said.
He is now a volunteer presenter at Port Stephens FM radio.
"I became a disk jockey at age 70," he said.
"I tend to jump into things, and do things, and be part of it."
He thanked his wife for her unwavering support over the decades, and encouraged anyone who can to give volunteering a go.
"You get something by giving," he said.
Another Hunter man, John Dunnet, has also been honoured with an OAM for his contribution to print media.
The Toronto retiree was the managing director and co-proprietor of the North Western Courier, in Narrabri, between 1972 and 2007, and has been heavily involved in press organisations, including the Australian Press Council.
His grandfather, father and uncle are part of the Courier's legacy, and it remains in his family.
Mr Dunnet said the "fourth estate" was crucial to holding power to account.
NAME a community organisation, and there's a fair chance Patricia McMahon has been involved. From RSL Women's Auxilary to Lioness Club, Probus, bowling club, Meals on Wheels and Chamber of Commerce, Ms McMahon has played a role in each.
The Lambton woman has received an OAM for service to the community through a range of organisations.
Her passion for community service spurred from her uncle's founding membership in New Lambton RSL.
Ms McMahon worked at the RSL club for 25 years, been a member of RSL for 63 years and president for 39 years.
"I just love helping people," she said.
But the OAM came as a shock, Ms McMahon said, and keeping it a secret for the past few months has been a struggle.
She was looking forward to celebrating with family when the news is announced.
HE was involved in a miraculous boat rescue off the coast of Sydney, saved commentator Darrell Eastlake's life with CPR and even met Elton John, but Stephen Leahy says receiving an OAM is a huge compliment.
"I was very surprised, but deeply honoured," the Nelson Bay man said.
Mr Leahy has been recognised for his service to the community through emergency response organisations.
Being brought up by parents who had a strong desire to help others, Mr Leahy joined the Victorian police force after school and became a surf lifesaver.
From there he has been involved with Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopters, including nine years as CEO, as well as the State Emergency Service.
"If I have the time and I'm able to help out I don't mind saying yes," he said.
"Every job is different and some of the smallest jobs will turn out to be a big job."
He says the people he has met along the way have been the true highlight of his career.
"I've met some amazing people," he said.
"People that work in emergency services are quite outstanding. They're the ones who run towards trouble and harm when other people are running away."
FOUNDER of Where There's a Will Pauline Carringan has been awarded an OAM for her work improving mental health and wellbeing in the Upper Hunter.
According to the Where There's a Will website, Mrs Carrigan is the 'founder, driver and visionary' of the organisation, which has brought together a cluster of schools to embrace positive education to improve mental health and wellbeing.
"I came to realise how thankful I was that everyone shared this vision and were willing to work with me," she said.
"Honesty is something that has grown as I see the important of sharing why we need to follow the vision of Where There's a Will."
It seeks funding and opportunities for schools in the Upper Hunter to adopt positive learning initiatives, creating their own "positive education learning recipe".
It prioritises prevention through education and begins when two year olds in the Upper Hunter start preschool.
MR Mullane was NSW District Court judge 2014-2019, and judicial member of the NSW Administrative Decisions Tribunal from 2009-2013, Family Court of Australia Newcastle registry judge 1986-2008. He was involved with Scouts Australia over many years and chaired several organisations including the Royal Newcastle Hospital Board and Hunter Aged Care Foundation.
DR Hackworthy has worked as a cardiologist in private practice in Charlestown and as a specialist at John Hunter Hospital since 1991.
MAITLAND Swimming Club vice president, Ms Wood has been an accredited learn to swim instructor since 1956.
