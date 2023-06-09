IF you have ever dreamt about converting an industrial warehouse into a home, this property in Islington could be the one.
The large warehouse, located on the fringe of inner-city Newcastle at 4 Coal Street, has attracted strong interest from buyers since it hit the market last week, with PRD Presence listing agent Chasse Ede fielding 45 enquiries in the first 24 hours.
Set on 428 square metres, Mr Ede said interest has come from a wide range of buyers, including car collectors and developers.
"The owners bought it 23 years ago but that was more so just to use as storage for his caravan, all that sort of thing," Mr Ede said.
"It would lend itself to a warehouse conversion because you've got an eight-and-a-half-meter height limit there as well.
"Alternatively, you could build two houses on it.
"There are a lot of options with this one."
The building spans around 200 square metres of internal space with a high raked ceiling, a living space and a mezzanine level with two bedrooms and one bathroom.
The property also includes a 200-square-metre yard and garden with enough space to add a pool, deck or garage.
A price guide is yet to be determined, according to Mr Ede.
"I haven't set a price guide yet but we had around 45 inquiries in the first 24 hours when it went live," the agent said.
"The majority of inquiries we have had is from people wanting to knock it down and rebuild with either one or two houses on the block.
"Also it would obviously appeal to someone that collects cars or has a caravan, or they can run a business from there.
"We've had interest from one guy that has got a few collector cars and who would like to store those and get a hoist in there."
The property is positioned 650 metres from Beaumont Street's dining strip and close to the Throsby bike track via the neighbouring Islington Park.
It was last sold in 2000 for $140,000, according to CoreLogic.
Islington is predicted to become one of Newcastle's hot spots for property in the next 12 months.
Both suburbs are forecast growth of six per cent in the year ahead.
The current median house value in Islington is $956,800, according to CoreLogic.
