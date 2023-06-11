Newcastle Herald
Ronald McDonald House Northern NSW CEO Ross Bingham named in King's Birthday Honours

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
June 12 2023 - 1:00am
Ronald McDonald House Northern NSW CEO Ross Bingham has been named in the King's Birthday Honours. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Humbled to the core, Ross Bingham says making the King's Birthday Honours list feels like a "team award".

