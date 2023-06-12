Time to give western grandstand a name

WHAT'S in a name? So asks Juliet in William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet. "What's in a name? That which we call a rose/By any other name would smell as sweet."
Juliet is explaining to Romeo that a name is merely a convention with no meaning behind it. But what about when something is denied a name? How's that smell? Not so sweet.
Newcastle Herald sports editor Robert Dillon has reported for more than a decade on dismissive responses from Venues NSW when pressed on why the western grandstand at McDonald Jones Stadium (MJS) has not been given the moniker of a great Hunter sportsperson.
Dillon has argued that football great Craig Johnston would be a most worthy recipient, while Johnston generously believes the honour should go to Cheryl Salisbury "for all she's done for Australian soccer" ('Craig Johnston calls for McDonald Jones Stadium western stand to be named after Matildas legend Cheryl Salisbury', Newcastle Herald, 25/2/23).
The eastern grandstand at MJS was named the Andrew Johns Stand by the Knights board in 2007 after the Knights legend finished his career. That occurred when the Knights ran the stadium. That sign is so tiny it's hardly worthy of the eighth immortal. It's been the "western grandstand" ever since the place first welcomed public bottoms in April 2011.
But given naming of stands after sportspeople at Accor Stadium, Olympic Park, Homebush (built for the 2000 Olympics) and at the new Gladys Palace (Sydney Football Stadium (SFS)), it appears the naming of grandstands is nowadays a Sydney exclusivity and Newcastle can bang on endlessly to no avail about equal consideration.
Last year, then NSW Sports Minister Stuart Ayres torpedoed a recommendation from the Heritage Committee of Venues NSW wanting to call a stand at the SFS "The Garrison" in recognition of the ground's military heritage. Ayres' intervention ensured rugby league great Arthur Beetson would have his name adorn the stand.
Venues NSW might think it's on a hiding-to-nothing when it comes to naming stands, but that doesn't mean the organisation should duck into the bunker whenever the matter is raised. Like statues, stands are not immune from criticism that they too often recognise blokes. Of course, there will always be argy-bargy about process. That's healthy.
The process of naming the western stand at MJS might invite submissions from stadium users (teams, fans and relevant bodies), submissions from the public, running the suggestions through a more formal research and assessment process, passing the end work through a panel of judges, and involve Venues NSW (legislated) Newcastle advisory committee chaired by John Quayle.
As for establishing criteria for naming stands: should the nominee for the stand's dedication be someone who played upon the surface, be dead, be retired, or have captained Australia in at least x test matches?
Late last month, public nominations for a name to adorn the eastern grandstand at Accor Stadium, Olympic Park, Homebush (built for the 2000 Olympics) closed.
The only criterion is that the nomination must be an Australian female sportsperson. The grandstand is likely to be named in time for the opening match of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, being held at Accor on Thursday July 20. Surely the favourites will be Cathy Freeman and Louise Sauvage.
NSW Minister for Women and Charlestown MP Jodie Harrison said the renaming program at Accor Stadium is much more than just stadium signage.
"It is a sign to the thousands of girls out there training to be the best in their sport that their achievements are significant, and that one-day sports fans could be sitting in a grandstand named after them," she said.
The same logic could apply at MJS.
Minister for the Hunter and Newcastle MP Tim Crackanthorp says he would "love to see" the western stand at MJS named after a Hunter sporting identity.
"We take a lot of pride in our local stadium, and it would be wonderful to see that reflected in the acknowledgement of a local. Community involvement is important, so we should be part of the process. As long as we don't have a repeat of Boaty McBoatface," he said. "Cheryl Salisbury is a name that always comes to mind for me. She played over 150 games and captained the Matildas, and she gave back locally through coaching. I'm open to more suggestions though."
Venues NSW is not Venues Sydney. It should not celebrate public involvement in the naming of the eastern stand at Accor while being all Juliet when it comes to the "western stand" at MJS.
