Gateshead shooting on Flame Street: Police CCTV footage shows man officers want to speak to about shooting

Simon McCarthy
By Simon McCarthy
Updated June 10 2023 - 12:21pm, first published 12:15pm
Lake Macquarie Police say a man who appears on CCTV footage walking along Flame Street at Gateshead may be able to help their inquiries into a violent shooting there in May that left a residents with a wounded leg.

