Lake Macquarie Police say a man who appears on CCTV footage walking along Flame Street at Gateshead may be able to help their inquiries into a violent shooting there in May that left a residents with a wounded leg.
Police said in a statement at the weekend that the caucasian man, about 175 centimetres tall with a slim build wearing a dark hooded jumper, light pants and dark shoes, was captured on camera in the area shortly before shots were fired through the front window of a family home on Flame Street in the early hours of May 18, hitting a 41-year-old man inside.
Police rushed to a home on Flame Street just after 4am on reports shots had been fired, when they arrived with paramedics they found at 41-year-old man had suffered a gunshot wound to his leg.
His injuries are not considered life-threatening, but the man was treated by paramedics at the scene and taken to hospital for further medical care.
Residents have since been living in fear as the shooter evaded capture for weeks as the police investigation continued.
Long-term residents told the Newcastle Herald that the house where the shooting occurred was no stranger to police, and multiple cars and people could be seen coming and going at all hours.
The son of an elderly neighbour, Darren Minns, said the day of the shooting that he and his family had "had enough".
"I've had enough, my family have had enough, I put this fence around the front of Mum's house 12 months ago because it's getting that bad," he said.
"It's not good, there's kids in this street and there's people walking down off their faces yelling at each other and talking to themselves.
"I'd like to move her [his mother] back home to Belmont where I live, but the thing is that this is her home, she loves this place and I was brought up here as well."
Mr Minns said his mother heard a gunshot about 5am and had been disturbed by the drama unfolding in the street.
"Especially with people throwing guns around, that's a fear - what if the bloke targeted the wrong house and shot M?," he said.
"That's wrong. We have to do something about it. These are the issues we shouldn't have to put up with."
As the investigation stretches into its third week, police have appealed again for anyone in the community with information about the incident to come forward, and in particular are keen to identify the man captured on CCTV and four others seen walking along Flame Street moments before the shooting.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage from the area between 3.30am and 4.30am on Thursday, May 18, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
