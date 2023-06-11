Newcastle Herald
Home/Community News

King's Birthday honours: Hunter First Nations advocate Sean Gordon on the promise of the Voice to Parliament vote and AM induction

Simon McCarthy
By Simon McCarthy
June 12 2023 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The decisions we make today have the potential to ripple through generations. Sean Gordon knows that better than most.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon McCarthy

Simon McCarthy

Digital Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.