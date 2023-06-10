McIlroy in with shot at hat-trick

Days after being blindsided by the PGA Tour's partnership with Saudi Arabia's wealth fund, Rory McIlroy has put himself in position for a run at a third straight Canadian Open title.
McIlroy, the strongest voice against Saudi-funded LIV Golf who said on Wednesday he feels like a "sacrificial lamb," shot a six-under 66 on Saturday at tree-lined Oakdale in Toronto, leaving him two strokes behind leader C.T. Pan.
The four-time major champion from Northern Ireland won in 2019 in at Hamilton, then - after the event was cancelled for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic - won last year in Toronto at St. George's amid a flurry of LIV Golf controversy.
Englishmen Tommy Fleetwood (64) and Justin Rose (66) also were two strokes back at 12 under along with Mark Hubbard (66), Harry Higgs (67) and Andrew Novak (67).
Australian rookie Harrison Endycott continued a strong showing with a 69 to be seven shots off the lead in a tie for 16th while veteran countryman Cameron Percy was a further five back after a 72.
Nick Taylor was the top Canadian, shooting a course-record 63 on the composite layout at the historic 27-hole facility to get to 11 under. He's trying to become the first Canadian winner since Pat Fletcher in 1954.
