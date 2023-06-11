Dylan Gibbons powers to premiership lead with career-best tally

A suspension and narrow defeat in the last race did little to take the shine off a career-best tally of winners for Newcastle apprentice Dylan Gibbons at Randwick on Saturday.
With rivals Zac Lloyd and Tyler Schiller absent, Gibbons surged to the lead in the coveted NSW metropolitan apprentices' premiership with four winners, including a hat-trick for Warwick Farm trainer Bjorn Baker, who had five victories overall.
With seven weeks left in the season, Gibbons moved to 60 winners in town, two ahead of the suspended Lloyd and seven clear of defending champion Schiller, who was riding at Eagle Farm.
Gibbons stalked the leaders on Baker-trained Ozzmosis and Iowna Merc before pushing them to victories in a two-year-olds' handicap (1100m) and benchmark 78 (1200m) respectively.
He took Baker-prepared speedster Passeggiata to an all-the-way win in a 1000m benchmark 78 handicap and also claimed the Midway Handicap (1200m) with a well-timed finish aboard So Good So Cool for Wyong trainer Sara Ryan.
"I've never ridden four winners anywhere, so even better to do it on a Saturday in Sydney," Gibbons said.
Gibbons had targetted the apprentice's title this season and was pleased to get in front in what has been a close battle throughout.
"I'll just keep chipping away and see where we get," he said. "I won't worry about it too much. I'll just keep trying to ride as many winners as I can. If I can do that, everything else should take care of itself.
"I've been lucky to have a couple of good books lately, and just fallen short of having a good day, but I was able to get the one per centers right yesterday and thankfully things fell my way. I had the cattle underneath me."
Gibbons, who is indentured to Newcastle's Kris Lees, was glad to reward Baker for his faith on Saturday.
"He's been massive for me and it helps that my old manager Luke Hilton works closely with Bjorn. They've been great supporters," he said. "Once Rachel [King] was going to Queensland, and James [McDonald] is there too, they were happy to throw these three nice horses at me and fortunately I was able to get the job done."
A 10-day suspension from causing interference early in the last race aboard Phearson put a dampener on the day for Gibbons, who is out between June 20-30. Phearson was also beat in a photo-finish by swooper Pascero.
At Eagle Farm on Saturday, Scone-trained Miracle Of Love (Paul Messara) and Opal Ridge (Luke Pepper) were fighting seconds to King Colorado and Comrade Rosa in the group 1 JJ Atkins and group 2 Dane Ripper Stakes respectively.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
