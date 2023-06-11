Newcastle Olympic joined Broadmeadow atop the NPLW Northern NSW standings with a 2-1 win over New Lambton at Alder Park on Sunday in a result that left the sixth-placed Eagles' task of securing a finals spot seemingly harder.
Olympic led 2-0 at the break after Elodie Dagg chipped advancing Eagles goalkeeper Ally Boertje in the 10th minute then Alesha Clifford powered through two defenders and buried the ball into the goal's top right corner four minutes later.
Marion Dunbabin provided the killer pass to assist both efforts in a half that was dominated by the visitors.
The hosts found another gear after the break and closed the gap to 2-1 in the 58th minute, when Lauren Allan struck from around the penalty spot with a desperate run into the opposition box.
In an end-to-end half, both teams had chances diffused by either Boertje or Olympic shot-stopper Claire Coelho.
Striker Tara Andrews had Coelho beat but not the crossbar when she unleashed a long-range shot in the 78th minute to no avail.
While Olympic improved to 29 points and equal footing with leaders Broadmeadow, the Eagles remained on 16 points to be eight adrift of fourth-placed Maitland (24) and 12 behind third-placed Charlestown (28). There are eight rounds left.
Magic have the chance to seize the outright lead again when they host the Magpies at Magic Park on Monday night (6pm) in their rescheduled round-12 fixture.
No other games were played over the June long weekend, which was reserved in the draw for washed-out matches.
Maitland need to win to keep alive their premiership hopes and are the only team to have beaten Magic this campaign.
They won 5-2 in round five at Cooks Square Park and were also 1-1 (5-4) victors in the Women's League Cup semi-final at Speers Point on May 17.
Maitland should be close to full strength but Magic will be without leading scorer Adriana Konjarski (away) plus suspended duo Lucy Jerram and Kalista Hunter.
Jerram is serving the second match of a two-game ban for violent conduct while Hunter is out through card accumulation.
"Their front players get a lot of the headlines but their midfield wins a lot of ball for them and gets them on the front foot on a lot of occasions, so it will probably be won in the midfield," Magpies coach Keelan Hamilton said.
"It's clear they've only lost once in the league. They're a good side. They've been a good side for a number of years. They've got experience. It's not an easy game but we're looking forward to the opportunity to challenge ourselves again.
"If we're going to be a chance of winning the premiership, I think we have to win. It's not like a do-or-die fixture, but in terms of the premiership we probably can't fall eight points behind. So, from that aspect it's important.
"In terms of where our season is going, it's really just another chance to challenge ourselves. We've done well against most of the top teams so far this season, except for Charlestown, so we can go there with confidence but we know it's going to be tough."
Maitland are coming off an 8-0 win over Mid Coast in Taree while Broadmeadow drew 1-1 with Charlestown after leading 1-0 last outing.
"They're a good team. They've got a solid attack and good players," Magic coach Jake Curley said.
"The only game this year that we've played where the other team were better was the first Maitland game.
"[Goalkeeper] Ruby Jones got knocked out and we had to make some subs, but that was the only game where I think we've probably been outplayed.
"But they're good. Keelan is a good coach. They have good players, score goals, so it will be up to us to manage that and hopefully take our chances."
Points: Magic 29, Olympic 29, Azzurri 28, Maitland 24, Adamstown 17, New Lambton 16, Mid Coast 6, Warners Bay 0.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
