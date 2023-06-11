Newcastle's open championship team hold top spot by the slightest of margins heading into the NSW senior netball titles' final day in Maitland.
Newcastle are gunning for the state crown after being runners-up for the past two seasons.
They are in a strong position to achieve the feat on Monday but cannot afford any slip-up with just one point separating the four top sides.
Unbeaten in six games on Saturday, including a 16-16 draw with Manly, Newcastle stumbled in a 19-17 loss to Woy Woy in one of their seven outings on Sunday.
They were level with second-placed Manly on 23 points after 13 rounds but Newcastle were ahead on goal percentages.
Maitland and Charlestown were third and fourth respectively, each on 22 points.
Newcastle's first ever men's team had mixed results over two days of action to finish fifth in the male championship division on 10 points after five wins and seven losses. Ku-ring-gai won all 12 games to secure the state title on 24 points.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
