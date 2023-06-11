MACQUARIE coach Matt Roach says "we couldn't have had worse luck if we tried."
Back-to-back losses at home has seen last season's Newcastle Rugby League grand finalists slip outside the top five - compounded by year-ending injuries to two key players, dual suspensions and line-up shuffles.
The Scorpions went down 20-4 to The Entrance at Lyall Peacock on Saturday, a week after dropping points against visiting Wyong (22-14).
It comes amid Jordan Noble (thumb, wrist) and Joe Woodbury (ankle) both requiring surgery, last week and this week respectively, likely bringing a premature end to their campaigns.
Luke Higgins (groin) adds to Macquarie's casualty ward, already having an operation but Roach remains "hopeful" the Rebels representative forward will "return before the end of the regular season".
Bayden Searle (one game) and Royce Geoffrey (four games) are serving suspensions, the playmaker due back next up versus Souths while the regular No.4 becomes available again for a trip to Wyong on June 24.
Kerrod Holland partnered Jayden Wright in the halves on the weekend, Malik Deyaolu has now shifted to wing and Bobby Treacy returned from a recent lay-off.
"Always going to be a tough period when we're missing Joe Woodbury, Jordan Noble, Bayden Searle, Royce Geoffrey and Luke Higgins," Roach told the Newcastle Herald.
"Causes a fair bit of reshuffle and I think we fought hard in patches to give ourselves some opportunities, but we probably lacked some cohesion and we weren't able to convert those opportunities.
"Entrance scrambled hard and deserved the win ... but I'm proud of our efforts. Even with a heap of names missing we have still been in most games against good sides and giving ourselves a chance.
"Get some troops back and look to take some wins on the run home, see where it finds us sitting."
Macquarie (12 points) finish round 11 ranked sixth, two shy of opponents Entrance (14).
Jamy Forbes praised the Tigers' performance with No.7 Haydan Ritchie and lock Cade Mellon stepping up on debut and filling the void left by the likes of David Fifita, Will Pearsall, Jack Burraston and Ryan Doherty.
Entrance winger Ryan McDonald nabbed a double before half-time while second-rower Harley Ridge suffered a knee injury.
Elsewhere on Saturday and the Pickers extended their lead at the top of the ladder after keeping Wyong scoreless at Maitland Sportsground (16-0) while the Goannas edged into second spot despite Central rallying late for a 26-all draw at Cessnock Sportsground. Lakes beat the Bulldogs 32-6 at Kurri Sportsground.
In Sunday's sole encounter Mitch Black starred as Souths cruised to a sixth straight victory, accounting for Northern Hawks 34-10 at Tomaree Sportsground.
LADDER: Maitland 20; Cessnock 17; Souths, Wyong 16; Entrance 14; Macquarie 12; Wests 11; Lakes, Central 10; Northern 6; Kurri 2.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
