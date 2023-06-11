An all-new accessible playground opened just in time for residents and travellers to enjoy a shaded stop and play in Jerrys Plains over the June long weekend.
The replacement playground, constructed closer to the Jerrys Plains Recreation Ground's amenities, features accessible pathways around and inside the play space, two picnic tables, a variety of swings and slides and is covered by shade sails.
Singleton Council's acting director of infrastructure and planning Damian Morris said the community had long called for the Jerry Plains playground to be shaded.
"Not only does the new playground have shade sails over the entire play area, but advanced trees have been planted to add extra, natural shade and a covered picnic table installed to ensure the whole family is protected at any time of the day," Mr Morris said.
"Council is excited to unveil this all-new playground for Jerrys Plains, which adds an extra dimension to the amenities already available at the recreation ground with more works to come."
The playground also features a soft rubber pathway to the basket swing and toddler and adolescent swings, making them accessible to anyone.
Further improvements are planned for the recreation ground, including a new camping area entry road, new Wambo Street parking and pedestrian access paths, upgrades to the picnic area, campground and the adjacent stormwater system.
