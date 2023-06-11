Ryan Callinan ousted on opening day at El Salvador Pro

Merewether surfer Ryan Callinan's push for the World Surf League's Championship Tour top five was dealt a blow with a first-day exit at the El Salvador Pro on Sunday morning (AEST).
World No.8 before the seventh stop on the 10-event CT, Callinan was second in his opening round heat with a two-wave total of 14.24 against Kanoa Igarashi (15.26) and Yago Dora (7.24).
It forced the goofy-footer into an elimination-round battle with countryman Liam O'Brien, which the regular-footer claimed 12.6 to 8.14 on the right-hand point break of Punta Roca.
O'Brien opened with his best scores, of 6.83 and 5.77, as both surfers rode just four waves each. Callinan started with 1.83 and 3.17, meaning he needed a 9.43 late. He ended with a 1.0 from big air he failed to land then a 4.97 on the siren.
Legend Kelly Slater, fifth-ranked Australian Jack Robinson and two-time world champion John John Florence were also eliminated on a brutal opening day.
Wildcard Slater was ousted by Gabriel Medina in a blockbuster heat, while Florence was upset by Rio Waida.
Robinson started the year in the hottest of form with finishes of first, third and second from the opening three events.
Two 17th-placed results either side of missing his Margaret River Pro title defence with a knee injury have put his finals hopes at risk, but he looked on song when he scored six and seven-point waves in his opening round.
Fellow Australian Connor O'Leary wasn't reading from that script though, finding an 8.33-point wave on his first attempt on his way to a 13.40-point total that relegated Robinson.
He was then in a dog fight with Hawaii's Ian Gentile. Scores were locked entering the final minute of their eliminator, but Gentile held the keys as the man with the higher-scoring wave.
Both surfers found waves in the final seconds to better their scores, but Gentile's four-manoeuvre ride saw him progress 14.20 to 12.66.
Four events remain before the top-five battle for the big prize at California's Lower Trestles in September.
"I saw Kelly run out and thought, 'Man, he's been doing this for so long and had so many wins, but a lot more losses'," Robinson said.
"It's just one part of it. I'm happy I'm leaving this contest healthy because I wasn't back, but now I am.
"I'll stay focused and I'll be patient, it'll come."
Stradbroke Island's World No.4 Ethan Ewing (15.37) won his opening round to relegate Slater, who couldn't catch Brazilian star Medina despite the 51-year-old "throwing the whole kitchen sink" into the duel.
"I'm trying to find it, I haven't been in a good headspace for a while, not loving competition," Slater said.
"These are the heats I want to surf before my career's done ... for me, that was a pleasure."
Callum Robson regrouped from a heat loss by watching "some highlights of the footy" to win his elimination heat against South Africa's Matthew McGillivray.
Earlier, Stephanie Gilmore (16.17) opened her women's title defence with an emphatic heat victory, pairing 8.17 and eight-point waves to beat Tyler Wright and Johanne Defay in a high-scoring session.
Molly Picklum (7.83) battled to score in her heat and will join Wright in the elimination rounds.
MORE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.