Ryan Callinan ousted on opening day at El Salvador Pro

By Craig Kerry and Aap
Updated June 11 2023 - 2:16pm, first published 11:00am
Ryan Callinan in action in round one at the El Salvador Pro. Picture by Beatriz Ryder, World Surf League
Merewether surfer Ryan Callinan's push for the World Surf League's Championship Tour top five was dealt a blow with a first-day exit at the El Salvador Pro on Sunday morning (AEST).

