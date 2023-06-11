Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Merriwa's Festival of the Fleeces draws thousands to watch sheep parade down the Golden Highway

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
June 11 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Donning bright red socks, 200 sheep flocked down the Golden Highway over the King's Birthday weekend as part of Merriwa's Festival of the Fleeces.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.