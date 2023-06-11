Donning bright red socks, 200 sheep flocked down the Golden Highway over the King's Birthday weekend as part of Merriwa's Festival of the Fleeces.
Donated by Hampshire Station in Merriwa, the woolly creatures drew a crowd of 7,000 to celebrate and showcase the sheep industry.
Festival chairman Rob Tindall said it was an excellent and sunny morning in the Upper Hunter and he was pleased the sheep were well-behaved.
"This year the sheep behaved the best, ever. They actually even walked up, sometimes they run, but this year they walked nicely, so people had plenty of time to see them and get photos," he said.
He said crowds enjoyed street stalls, free rides, a petting zoo, shearing and sheep dog competitions.
The evening finished at the showground with a fireworks display and Mr Tindall said people seemed impressed.
"It was just incredible, people hadn't seen anything like it before and that finished the day off on a top note," he said.
"So many people were itching to get out and around at this year's festival and have a look around."
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
