Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Jockey Aaron Bullock surges to second in Australian premiership

By Gary Harley
Updated June 11 2023 - 2:15pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jockey Aaron Bullock surges to second in Australian premiership
Jockey Aaron Bullock surges to second in Australian premiership

Aaron Bullock's amazing season continued on the weekend when he rode half of the eight-race card at Tamworth on Friday then a double at Newcastle on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.