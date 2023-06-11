Jockey Aaron Bullock surges to second in Australian premiership

Aaron Bullock's amazing season continued on the weekend when he rode half of the eight-race card at Tamworth on Friday then a double at Newcastle on Saturday.
The hauls took his season tally to 157.5 winners and second place in the Australian jockeys' premiership behind James Orman (165). In the NSW premiership, Bullock leads nearest rival James McDonald by 43.5.
On Saturday, Bullock was successful on the Kris Lees-trained Little Beginnings and former Queensland mare Hot Sauce for Singleton trainer Luke Thomas.
Little Beginnings is a promising, lightly raced three year old in great form and he looked the winner from the outset in the benchmark 64 handicap (1400m).
Bullock sent the gelding forward from his wide barrier and he had a lovely trail behind the speedy Lord Heron. He then dashed away at the top of the straight and won by 2.13 lengths.
Little Beginnings led all the way to win at Gunnedah by 2.91 lengths in his previous run, and has three victories and three seconds from eight starts.
Bullock produced a rail-hugging ride on Hot Sauce in the 1400m maiden plate. She drew barrier one and never went around a horse. The four-year-old travelled in fourth before claiming the lead in the straight. The challengers would not go away and Hot Sauce held on by 0.12 of a length.
The win was her third start for Thomas, who lives at Glendon Brook and works his team at Muswellbrook.
Hot Sauce was trained by Chris Munce in Queensland when she was twice placed in six starts.
Group 1-winning jockey Koby Jennings, who recently moved to Cameron Park, rode winners for two of Australia's leading stables.
The Hawkes team prepare Givara, which was the first of his double, in the class 1 handicap (1200m). Sporting the colours of one of Australia's greatest horses, Tulloch, Givara was taken back to last in the field of eight and he unleashed in the straight to gather in the leaders and win by 0.72 lengths.
Jennings teamed with the Les Bridge stable to win aboard Zip On By in the benchmark 64 handicap (1400m).
The filly was very impressive as she was near last on the turn and Jennings was held up until the 200m mark.
When in the clear she sprinted quickly to put the issue beyond doubt. The daughter of Golden Slipper winner Sebring has won both starts this preparation.
Paul Perry's Cantrell took his prizemoney to $115,000 when successful in the benchmark 68 handicap (1600m).
