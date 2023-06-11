Dr Ian Cameron worked as a GP for a decade in Bourke in the NSW outback, which is where he comes from.
It was a 24-7 job for "50 weeks a year", Dr Cameron said.
In 1996, he moved to Newcastle and took on the role of chief executive for the NSW Rural Doctors Network.
It was a role he held for 20 years, expanding his horizons from the outback to the world.
But Dr Cameron never forgot his roots and was a strong advocate for healthcare in the bush throughout his life.
"I brought a wider perspective to a city-centric perspective of healthcare," Dr Cameron said.
"Things happen in the bush differently than in the city."
When he took on the role in Newcastle, it was also a decision to add more balance to his life.
"I remember when we first left Bourke, our 5-year-old son was dancing around saying 'Daddy's home for dinner'," he said.
While he fulfilled family commitments, he also took on various roles at state, national and international level.
He held various positions on committees as an advocate for rural and Indigenous health, and was a strong voice for general practice.
He was also a conjoint lecturer in the College of Health, Medicine and Wellbeing at The University of Newcastle.
For his service to medical administration, rural and Indigenous health, Dr Cameron was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in the King's Birthday Honours.
