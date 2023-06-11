Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

New-look Hunter claim Richardson Shield at NSW Country Rugby Union Championships in Tamworth

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated June 11 2023 - 6:10pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hunter's Billy Menchin scores the opening try against Western Plains on Saturday. Picture Facebook/NSW Country Rugby Union
Hunter's Billy Menchin scores the opening try against Western Plains on Saturday. Picture Facebook/NSW Country Rugby Union

Hunter Rugby men's coach Martin Brett hopes the side's Richardson Shield triumph at the weekend can be a stepping stone towards higher honours next year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.