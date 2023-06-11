Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Eating disorders rise in Hunter-England and Central Coast Primary Health Network, as Butterfly Foundation highlights issues amid delays for 12-bed treatment centre at Charlestown

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
June 12 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Butterfly Foundation had "a significant surge" in demand for services for eating disorders.
The Butterfly Foundation had "a significant surge" in demand for services for eating disorders.

Almost 50,000 people in the Hunter New England and Central Coast Primary Health Network are estimated to have an eating disorder, but less than a quarter receive treatment or support, the Butterfly Foundation says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.