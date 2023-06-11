If you're sick of lewd graffiti, broken hand driers and wafer-thin sheets of toilet paper, there's a trail you can follow to find Australia's best dunny.
Votes for the Continence Foundation of Australia's 2023 Great Dunny Hunt are closing on June 19 and they're asking Novocastrians to lift the lid, and see if Newcastle has the best public toilets.
Only two facilities were posted on the map pre 2020 at Newcastle Museum and Civic Park.
You can submit photos of your favourite loo, thunderbox, bog or crapper to the National Public Toilet Map website or app.
Porcelain throne paparazzi can win one of three $500 Eftpos cards and clinch the title of Best Public Dunny for their favourite lav. Honourable mention awards will be given to the dunny in the most unusual location and the most colourful facilities.
"Public toilet expert" and best toilet judge Sean Burford said a quarter of Australians experienced continence issues at some point in their lives, and that number was higher in people with disabilities.
"It can be the difference between getting out of the house or not," he said.
The dunny hunter photos will be judged on how clearly they showed the outside of the toilet block and available features.
"When you're out and about, it's a great opportunity to find nearby facilities and check that the information about accessibility is up to date on the map," Mr Burford said.
"A good photo showing accessibility really is worth a thousand words," he said.
