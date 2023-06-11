Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

The Great Dunny Hunt: Vote now for your favourite public toilet in Newcastle

June 11 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

If you're sick of lewd graffiti, broken hand driers and wafer-thin sheets of toilet paper, there's a trail you can follow to find Australia's best dunny.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.