Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Top chefs sharpen their knives for this month's Food Fight in the Hunter Valley | Food Bites

By Lisa Rockman
June 14 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Richmond Rodrigues, Jake Deluca, Sarah Knights and Jason Dean. Picture by Chris Elfes
Richmond Rodrigues, Jake Deluca, Sarah Knights and Jason Dean. Picture by Chris Elfes

A handful of tickets are still available for Food Fight 2023 on Tuesday, June 27, at Rydges Resort Hunter Valley.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.