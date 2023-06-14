A handful of tickets are still available for Food Fight 2023 on Tuesday, June 27, at Rydges Resort Hunter Valley.
Why should you buy one? Well, to start with, it's a lot of fun. The event kicks off at 11am with canapés prepared by talented young apprentices, followed by a four-course meal prepared by four chefs at the top of their game, plus premium Hunter Valley wines and beer.
The chefs competing to win your vote for best dish of the day are Jason Dean (O Bar & Dining), Sarah Knights (formerly of Automata), Jake Deluca (Flotilla) and Richmond Rodrigues (Muse Kitchen).
Organised annually by the not-for-profit Hunter Culinary Association, the event also raises money to "promote and nurture young hospitality industry talent through our extensive suite of scholarships", says association chair Gus Maher.
So it's not just a fun day out, it's for a good cause.
To book your ticket go online to hunterculinary.com.au.
The family-friendly Rudy's Diner, which opened in January as Rudy's Rotisserie, is owned and run by Shafiq Anwar, who has just opened Fat Nonna's at Cardiff.
People raved about the Glendale diner's rotisserie chicken dishes, burgers and pork crackle buns when it opened, and now they are similarly impressed by the new breakfast menu and updated lunch menu. The playground out the front is also a major drawcard, as is the fresh and modern shop fit-out.
"Rudy's started out as a chicken shop but we had such a demand for breakfast and coffee - with the playground at our doorstep - that we made the change recently to Rudy's Diner," he explains.
"It's just gone to the next level now. We are pretty much close to capacity each day."
The aim was to "create a space like the old-school diners but modernise it" and Anwar says the designers "nailed it".
"After COVID lockdowns people wanted to go out and meet friends again, to get together and have a meal. We have large booths that can fit a family of four to six, and we've got the playground out the front as well. Mums and kids love it," he says.
"The breakfast menu has only being going for a week now but it's been great.
"We've got such a great online presence as well. We're often up until the early hours of the morning engaging with responses on Facebook and Instagram.
"It's fun and the customer feels the engagement as well."
Rudy's Diner, at Stockland Glendale, is open 7 days, 10am to 8pm.
Oporto has opened a new store in Boolaroo and is giving away 500 free Double Bondi Burgers tomorrow (June 15) at noon to celebrate. It's a case of first come, first served at 106 Munibung Road, Boolaroo.
Crystalbrook Kingsley in Newcastle officially launches "Kingsley Winter Lodge" on Friday. It's a private, two-hour "dining dome" experience in collaboration with Monkey 47 and is offering two menus: Winter Warmers and Winter Lodge High Tea.
Seatings are at 11am, 1.30pm, 4pm or 6.30pm daily, and tickets are $99 per person (an additional $25 for bottomless bubbles or rosé with the High Tea package). A minimum spend of $400 for the smaller dome (maximum capacity of five people) and a minimum spend of $500 for the medium domes (maximum capacity of eight people) applies. Larger group bookings are available by request.
The domes are located on the ground floor Ms Mary Terrace.
The Winter Warmers menu includes dishes such as pumpkin arancini with truffle aioli and pecorino; whipped ricotta and green pea bruschetta with mint and roasted almonds; warm buttermilk fried oyster mushroom bao buns with cucumber and chilli; blue swimmer crab quiche with crème fraiche and chives; and gin macerated strawberry and lavender tart.
Sounds like a plan.
The Hungry Belly Bistro has opened at Cardiff Bowling Club. Opening hours are Wednesday to Sunday, 11.30am to 2pm, and dinner, 5pm to 8pm.
Cafe Lime has opened at Valentine, at the former home of the Hairy Lime Cafe. It offers a Thai menu and is open for lunch and dinner (closed Wednesdays).
Muse Kitchen Lorn is closing. The final day of service will be Saturday, June 25. Muse Kitchen Lorn is still open.
The Shortland Hotel is hosting a banquet-style South African Night on Saturday, July 15, from 4.30pm to coincide with the All Blacks and Springboks rugby union match. Tickets are on sale now (adults $80, children $25).
On the subject of South Africa, Newcastle Biltong Co at 40 Maitland Road, Mayfield, is serving up samoosas (not to be confused with the Indian samosa) and boerewors rolls this Saturday, June 17.
The Flossery at Wallsend is closing at the end of June, for good.
Juanita's Gourmet Pizza has opened at Belmont (585 Pacific Highway) and is open seven days, 5pm to 8.30pm.
3 KER Thai Restaurant has opened at Edgeworth Town Square. You can dine in, or order takeaway and delivery.
Chef Thom Boyd from Lovedale restaurant Jimmy Joans is taking over the Customs House Hotel kitchen on Thursday, July 13, for one night only. Tickets to the four-course set menu event (6pm) are $110 at customshouse.net.au.
