Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Edgeworth, Olympic do it the hard way to stay in Australia Cup

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
June 11 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hat-trick scorer Riley Smith, left, battles with Bangalow's Connor Bensley in Broadmeadow's Australia Cup win at Magic Park on Saturday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Hat-trick scorer Riley Smith, left, battles with Bangalow's Connor Bensley in Broadmeadow's Australia Cup win at Magic Park on Saturday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Broadmeadow and Maitland cruised into the region's final four in the Australia Cup but fellow NPL sides Newcastle Olympic and Edgeworth left it late to book their spots on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.