Boy, 13, dead following collision with another rider at motor sports complex in Nerong

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated June 11 2023 - 4:36pm, first published 2:45pm
Despite the efforts of NSW Ambulance paramedics, the boy died at the scene.
A 13 year-old boy has died following a motorbike crash near Bulahdelah on Sunday afternoon.

I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

