A 13 year-old boy has died following a motorbike crash near Bulahdelah on Sunday afternoon.
About 12pm on June 11, emergency services were called to a motor sports complex in Nerong, following reports of a crash.
Officers attached to Port Stephens-Hunter Police District attended and were told a 13-year-old boy had fallen from his motorcycle before another motorcycle crashed into him.
Despite the efforts of NSW Ambulance paramedics, the boy died at the scene.
The second motorcyclist was treated at the scene for an upper arm injury and taken to hospital in a stable condition.
Police established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the incident.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
Inquiries are ongoing.
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
