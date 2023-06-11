John Miles trio power into Thunderbolt semi-finals

A three-from-three effort in heats of the Thunderbolt series for Branxton's John Miles was the highlight in a successful weekend for Hunter trainers.
Miles had Laurie's Alonso, Blue Jean and Johnny Red in 320m heats at Richmond on Friday night and all won to secure their place in semi-finals of the $200,000 series to be held at Grafton next Sunday.
Laurie's Alonso, a $3.30 shot, was only fairly away from box seven but he quickly gathered speed to sweep to the lead and clear out for a 6.25-length win in 18.09 seconds.
Blue Jean was next up in heat three and she was second early from a box two start. The $9.50 chance then railed to the lead and pinched a gap on her rivals before holding on for a 1.75-length victory in 18.28.
Johnny Red, a $3.70 chance, had box eight for the fourth and final heat and he started well to find the lead on the way to a 0.75-length success in the fastest time of the qualifiers - 18.04.
The Miles trio join Hunter hopes Brandy Brockie (trainer Mark Davidson), Aston Roja (Brian Hampton), Clock Off and Pennies Forever (Robert Howard) in the 32-dog semis. The top two from the semis make up the field for the $75,000-to-the-winner final at Grafton on June 24 over 350m.
At Wentworth Park on Saturday night, Miles' partner Sue Smith had a win with Whiskey Cobbler. Salt Ash trainer Stephen Davies won with Thrill and had placings with his other runners, Silver Session and Battle Born.
Maitland has an 11-race program on Monday night from 6.47pm.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
