Kalyn Ponga content to be looking after No.1 for Newcastle, not Queensland

KALYN Ponga produced a State of Origin-standard performance on Saturday night before insisting he felt no urgent need to regain his Queensland jersey.
In his first appearance at Suncorp Stadium since his man-of-the-match display in last year's interstate-series decider, the Newcastle Knights skipper went head to head with the man who has superseded him as Maroons fullback, Brisbane dynamo Reece Walsh.
While Walsh's Broncos took the spoils after a 24-20 victory, the battle between two rival No.1s finished as an honourable draw.
In his most convincing display since returning from well-documented concussion issues, Ponga scored a spectacular long-range try, beating Walsh on his way to the line, and carried the ball 223 metres.
Walsh was just as impressive, producing 215 attacking metres, 13 tackle breaks, two line breaks and two try assists.
Overlooked for this year's series opener, Ponga contacted Maroons coach Billy Slater to declare himself unavailable for games two and three.
Speaking at Saturday's post-match media conference, he appeared to have no qualms about relinquishing his Queensland spot after "a tough couple of months".
"Reece is a quality player," Ponga said.
"I don't know why there was any doubt in the first place. Look at the footy he's been playing ...
"Regardless of whether he played well - and he was always going to play well - I was pretty comfortable with my decision. I wanted to enjoy my footy. That's my main focus and I'm doing that at the Knights."
Ponga said fullback was "a natural position for me" and he felt more comfortable playing there than during his highly scrutinised stint at five-eighth.
"I worked so hard to be in that position," he said. "I wanted that challenge but obviously I'm a bit more natural at the back."
Asked if he might return to pivot in the future, Ponga replied: "I don't know. It's a discussion to have. It's what's best for the team right now.
"What's best for myself, Newcastle, right now, and I think that's for me to be at the back."
The man who has replaced Ponga at five-eighth, Tyson Gamble, missed eight tackles against his former team on Saturday night.
