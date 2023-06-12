THE build-up to public holidays can often unfurl in a familiar pattern. Authorities urge people to take their time, traffic builds up at the beginning and end of the break and most of us enjoy the extra day of rest, celebration or remembrance in between.
Sadly, the first King's Birthday long weekend is one that will likely live in infamy after a catastrophic bus crash on Wine Country Drive late on Sunday evening.
As the grim task of exploring the wreckage and accounting for the dead continued on Monday, the region was left to contemplate what must surely stand as one of the deadliest incidents in its history.
At least 10 people had died, police said on Monday morning, with many others injured.
A vast investigation is underway into the circumstances behind precisely how the crash occurred in the wake of wedding celebrations at a Hunter winery.
It is too early to know with great certainty exactly what sparked the chain of events that led from such a joyous occasion to one of public grief.
Given the national spotlight, authorities can be expected to examine every step closely.
So many of us will have spent time aboard buses on these roads, attending concerts or otherwise exploring the beauty of the vineyards.
It is an unthinkable incident that demands a thorough review of the state of roads in such a beloved area, including speed limits.
What were once quiet country roads have become major thoroughfares connecting some of this region's largest venues for weddings, concerts and more with accommodation, Newcastle itself and the wider region.
While circumstances in this tragedy will be unique and specific, the number of heavy vehicles navigating the area make a widespread review worthwhile.
Ultimately, though, such measures are too late for many of the passengers who were aboard.
While the desire to seek answers is natural, and a subsequent reach for solutions understandable, the reality is that it will do little to console those dealing with such immense loss in these hard days.
It will be them, and those who did not escape the wreckage, who should be foremost in our thoughts as we come to grips with the awful reality of a situation no-one predicted.
Hunter politicians were among the first to offer their condolences on Monday, and hopefully something constructive can arise from this tragedy.
