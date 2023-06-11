THE driver of a bus involved in a crash that killed 10 wedding guests and injured 25 others in the Hunter has been arrested as police say there may still be people unaccounted for at the scene.
Assistant Commissioner Tracy Chapman said the 58-year-old man was taken to hospital for mandatory blood and urine testing following the tragic incident at about 11.30pm on Sunday.
He was discharged and taken to Cessnock police station where he was expected to be charged later on Monday.
Assistant Commissioner Chapman would not elaborate on exactly what the charge or charges would be.
The group was on its way from a wedding at Wandin Valley Estate to Singleton when the bus rolled at the Wine Country Drive roundabout, near the Hunter Expressway, at Greta.
Emergency crews remained at the scene conducting forensic examinations on Monday morning.
Assistant Commissioner Chapman said the deceased had not yet been taken from the scene, when she spoke to reporters at about 8.30am.
She said the bus remained on its side and there was a possibility more people could be trapped under the vehicle.
A crane will be brought in to lift the bus at some stage, she said.
"It's a tragic set of circumstances," Assistant Commissioner Chapman said.
"The number of family members, but more broadly the community, who will be impacted by this, you couldn't count.
"It was a confronting and very traumatic scene."
Police are still trying to identify everyone involved - they are asking people to contact Cessnock Police Station if they believe they had a family member on the bus.
Anyone else with information for police is being asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 to keep the police station phone line clear for families.
Federal Hunter MP Dan Repacholi told the Newcastle Herald the crash was "devastating for this community".
"To have an incident like this is devastating for the families - devastating for everyone involved," he said.
"I woke up to about 50 missed calls and text messages ... I was devastated. I told my wife and she started crying.
"There'll be a lot of very, very worried people around right now."
Nick Bielby is a crime reporter who has been with the Newcastle Herald since 2017.
