Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Hosts suffer narrow loss to Illawarra South Coast in men's open State Championships final at Newcastle International Hockey Centre

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated June 12 2023 - 6:02pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Magann representing Newcastle at the State Championships. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Matt Magann representing Newcastle at the State Championships. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

NEWCASTLE representative coach Dave Willott envisions a bright future and remains proud of all efforts, but couldn't hide his disappointment after missing "key moments" in a State Championships final loss on home turf.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.