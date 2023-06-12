NEWCASTLE representative coach Dave Willott envisions a bright future and remains proud of all efforts, but couldn't hide his disappointment after missing "key moments" in a State Championships final loss on home turf.
Rallying from two goals down in the first quarter, Newcastle fought back and finished stronger in the men's open decider but ultimately lost 4-3 to Illawarra South Coast at Newcastle International Hockey Centre on Monday afternoon.
Newcastle last claimed the Hockey NSW title in 2019.
"We dominated the second half like you wouldn't believe," Willott told the Newcastle Herald.
"We were down 3-1 after the first quarter and then just dominated.
"Just some key moments, that's all it came down to. They put away the opportunities they had and we would've had double the opportunities they had. Chances just flashed past the post and the keeper made a couple of good saves.
"The youth of the group, they were devastated after which I liked because that's what you want to be. It just makes you hungrier next year."
Newcastle conceded twice in the early stages before hitting back to make it 2-1, but Illawarra South Coast extended their advantage by the first break.
The home side replied to reduce the margin to one and eventually pulled their goalkeeper late in proceedings, but Illawarra South Coast capitalised to reach 4-2. Newcastle's last was essentially a consolation goal.
"We were thereabouts and if we took a couple of chances we had in the third quarter I think we would have run over the top of them and come away with it. But that's sport, it's those moments we just didn't grab and turn into goals that's come back to bite us," the mentor said.
Willott identified Illawarra South Coast's Jack Hayes, a former Kookaburras player, as the "difference between the two teams".
Newcastle qualified for the 2023 showdown after accounting for Metro South West 1-0 in Monday morning's semi. Illawarra South Coast breezed past Lithgow (6-1) in their top-four battle.
"Disappointed but a great weekend. I couldn't have been prouder of them," Willott said.
"The way the young boys aimed up and how they progressed over the tournament.
"In terms of the future, if we can keep most of this group together they can be pushing for premierships over the next five years."
In men's division two, Newcastle defeated Parkes 4-2 in Monday's final.
Elsewhere on Monday, Newcastle finished sixth after losing 5-1 to Illawarra South Coast in a play-off at the women's open State Championships in Sydney.
State squads for both genders are expected to be announced this week.
Meanwhile, the Hockeyroos have bounced back to beat The Netherlands in a Pro League shootout in Eindhoven on Monday (AEST).
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
