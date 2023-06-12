Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Dashville Skyline announces initial line-up with Vika & Linda and Tim Rogers

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
June 13 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

SOUL sisters Vika and Linda Bull will bring their commanding voices to the Hunter Valley as the first headline act named for the 2023 Dashville Skyline.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.