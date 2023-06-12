ABBEY Harkin's two main competitors may be sidelined with injury, but the Hunter swimmer knows she'll still have to be at her best to qualify for this year's World Championships.
The Olympic and Commonwealth representative arrives at the Australian trials in Melbourne this week without breaststroke rivals Jenna Strauch (knee) and Chelsea Hodges (hip).
It opens up a possible Dolphins relay spot for Harkin, who claimed the national 100 metre title in April, but she describes qualifying times as "significantly faster" across her four events.
The 25-year-old wants to step up and make the team for Japan next month, gaining more experience ahead of the Games in Paris in 2024 and attempting to reach her potential on the international stage.
"Now that Chels [Hodges] and Jenna [Strauch] are out it probably opens up a relay opportunity for me as well," Harkin told the Newcastle Herald.
"I would love to be part of an Australian relay team and perform well.
"The last couple of years, including Olympics, I've had a pretty rough run in with sickness so I just feel like I've never been able to get to my potential at those international meets.
"Hopefully I make the team, go over and compete on the international stage and gain a bit more experience leading into next year because obviously next year is another big year."
Harkin wore the green and gold uniform at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 before backing up for last year's World Championships-Commonwealth Games double.
The 2023 edition of the World Championships will take place in Fukuoka (July 14-30), 12 months out from Paris (July 26-August 11).
Harkin's personal-best times will be tested at the upcoming trials, across all three breaststroke distances (50m, 100m and 200m) and the women's 200m individual medley.
"Qualifying times are very different this year. Qualifying across all of my events is significantly faster," she said.
"They base it off top eight in the world and for most of my events they are faster than Olympic qualifying times.
"In terms of qualifying for worlds, you have to be under a certain time. Even if you win you aren't guaranteed to make it."
Brisbane-based Harkin, who grew up in Maitland and trained at Warners Bay centre Coughlan's, feels confident coming off a recent training camp in Cairns.
"The weather was perfect and we've got a really good squad at the moment. I really enjoyed it and I get so much from those camps. You can really just knuckle down, no distractions. You're pretty much purely there to swim and perform," she said.
Charlie Hawke heads the Hunter Swim Club contingent at the national trials, Ashleigh Oberekar flies the Valley Aquatic Club flag and Jack Hendy wears the NUSwim cap.
Action in the Victorian capital gets underway on Tuesday and wraps up Sunday.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
