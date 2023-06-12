Last season's grand finalists were one from four a month ago.
Now they find themselves inside the Australian Ice Hockey League top four.
Seven straight wins, including a successful double header at home on the weekend, has seen the Newcastle Northstars rocket up the national ladder.
The Northstars, who have played 11 of 25 rounds, were close to last on May 6 but currently sit fourth overall and second in their Rurak conference with 24 competition points.
But it's been the nature of multiple results during this recent streak which has stood out for coach Kevin Noble, as Newcastle showcase a never-say-die attitude.
Twice in as many weeks they scored goals in the closing stages to break a deadlock, including Daniel Berno's winner at Hunter Ice Skating Stadium on Sunday with 48 seconds remaining.
The Northstars have also come from behind in five of their last six outings, regularly finishing over the top of opponents in the third period.
"Obviously the guys are elated, they work so hard and finding ways to win those close games is tough," Noble told club media.
"It's hard to win and it's hard to win close hockey games. And they've been very successful in finding ways to win in third periods."
Berno, who has a team-high 26 points for 2023, says "I just went numb" when managing to find the back of the net and making it 6-5 in favour of the hosts against Perth Thunder.
"The crowd were so loud, the boys were yelling, that always feels good. The crowd really bring us up when we need it and that feels so good," Berno told club media.
They also rallied to beat Melbourne Mustangs on Saturday (5-2), Brisbane Lightning on May 28 (8-5) and Thunder over in Perth on May 13 (4-2).
Recent victories over Central Coast, 8-4 and 13-3, have bucked that trend with the Northstars leading from the front.
Newcastle are undefeated from six appearances at home this year.
"It's a pretty good hot streak here with some wins and we are finally stringing some strong stuff together," Northstars captain Liam Manwarring, who returned from injury on the weekend, told club media.
LADDER: Sydney Bears 30, Canberra Brave 27, Melbourne Mustangs 25, Newcastle Northstars 24, Perth Thunder 22, Brisbane Lightning 20, Melbourne Ice 15, Sydney Ice Dogs 14, Adelaide Adrenaline 7, Central Coast Rhinos 5.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
