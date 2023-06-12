Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Newcastle secure 2023 NSW netball senior open championship title in Maitland

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated June 12 2023 - 6:22pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle players and coaching staff celebrate securing the NSW crown at Maitland on Monday.
Newcastle players and coaching staff celebrate securing the NSW crown at Maitland on Monday.

Coach Trude Yen praised Newcastle's cohesiveness and a dogged determination to win as they shrugged off two years as runners-up to claim the NSW netball open championship crown in Maitland on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.