Hunter team break new ground in USA with Lochinvar Art

The Hunter combination behind pacing superstar Lochinvar Art will target two more US grand circuit races next month after their history-making victory in the $US200,000 ($A296,819) Battle of Lake Erie at Northfield Park in Ohio.
Owner Kevin Gordon, a Lake Macquarie businessman and prominent greyhound and harness racing figure, was trackside to watch his champion eight-year-old win with the Hunter's Lauren Tritton in the gig.
Tritton, who also co-trains with husband and seven-time Newcastle premiership-winner Shane, was the first female to drive in the invitation race.
Lauren found the one-one position early with Lochinvar Art before coming three wide out of the back straight the last time. Lochinvar Art hit the lead as the field straightened then surged clear for a one and a half-length win in a 1:50 mile.
Gordon said Lochinvar Art would next race in the $US175,000 Dave Brower Memorial and $US450,000 WR Haughton Memorial at Meadowlands on July 1 and 15 respectively.
A $29,000 yearling buy for Gordon, Lochinvar Art won more than $1.4 million in Australia with 28 wins in 56 starts. He has now added close to $A400,000 to that from another six victories across 12 US starts. Gordon said "to win a grand circuit race in the US is a dream".
"It was obviously unbelievable what he won in Australia, but we decided to chance our hand in the US against the best of the best and he has flown the Aussie flag here," Gordon said.
"Proud to be a part of this adventure and also partnering with two Novocastrians in Shane and Lauren."
The Trittons, who carved out a remarkable record while based at Keinbah, moved their stables from Menangle to New York more than three years ago.
Gordon sent "Arty" to the Trittons in October last year for a last shot at racing after the seven-time group 1 winner suffered two bleeds inside a month. He plans to bring him back home once he retires from the track.
"He's here for the rest of the season, which is until the end of October, then it's 50-50 on next season, but he will come home to Cobbitty and stand at stud," he said.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
