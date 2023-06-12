Scone trainer Scott Singleton lines up big day at home

Scone trainer Scott Singleton expects Comonic and Omians will be tough to beat on their home track on Tuesday when he sends eight runners to the seven-race meeting.
Most of Singleton's team were prominent in the TAB market on Monday.
"A few of them look good chances on paper and a couple of them seem to be going really well at home, so I'm fairly confident we'll have a good day," Singleton said.
Comonic was a winner at Scone's city meeting on May 13 and was then ninth, again in benchmark 78 grade, at Randwick. Back to Highway Handicap level, Comonic was a narrow second at Rosehill last start on June 3. With just 57.5kg for the country open handicap on Tuesday, Comonic was a $2.50 favourite.
"I thought it was a huge effort the other day with 63kg on his back," he said.
"There was a lot of pressure up front and it was a shame to see him get beat after the effort he put in. I think he's hard to beat back at home after the weight drop."
Omians ($7.50) is first-up in the fourth, a maiden handicap, after debuting with a second at Dubbo in January.
"I'm pretty keen on her," he said. "If I had to have a bet on something on the day, it would be her. I think she's going really well. She'll be strong late whatever happens, but she's quite capable of winning that race first-up. She's very fit and ready to go."
In the last, a benchmark 58 handicap, Singleton believed Hard To Dismiss was the better of his two chances.
"Hard To Dismiss is going really good but she just needs things to pan out for her," he said.
"I think she will be hard to beat in that, coming back from a provincial placing [at Newcastle].
"Probably Shikanic will roll forward from that wide gate. He was disappointing last start but usually honest enough."
He also has two chances in the first, a maiden plate.
Super Story has gate three and Storm's End has the 12.
"There's probably not a lot between them but one [Storm's End] has obviously got race fitness on its side," he said.
"The other horse has done plenty of work but he's still a bit green.
"If I had to side with one, I'd say the filly, Storm's End. I'm not too worried about her being drawn out there because she is difficult to ride and Mitch [Bell] can let her pop out and stride forward if she gets too keen.
"It looks a pretty good race for her on paper."
Forbidden Gemstone resumes in the second, a class 1 handicap.
"It's worked really good into the race, like it can win, but it was probably a bit disappointing last prep," he said.
"It wasn't bad but it didn't go as well as we thought it might.
"But it did enough at the trials and I think it will come on from it and be an each-way chance."
His other runner is Keen Contributor in the fifth, a benchmark 57 handicap.
"She's a bit in and out with her form but capable on her day," he said.
"It's just the drop in trip, I think she's been looking for a bit further, and she's been getting back and disinterested in her races, so from that gate we'll try to push forward with her tomorrow and get her in amongst it."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
