Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Scone trainer Scott Singleton lines up big day at home

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
June 12 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scott Singleton, right.
Scott Singleton, right.

Scone trainer Scott Singleton expects Comonic and Omians will be tough to beat on their home track on Tuesday when he sends eight runners to the seven-race meeting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.