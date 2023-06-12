Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Greta tragedy reminder of killer bus crashes at Kempsey and Grafton

By Gabriel Fowler and Aap
Updated June 12 2023 - 5:02pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The scene at the bus crash near Greta where at least 10 people have been killed. Picture by Peter Lorimer.
The scene at the bus crash near Greta where at least 10 people have been killed. Picture by Peter Lorimer.

FOR those old enough to remember it, the tragic bus crash at Greta has brought to mind another horror bus crash which remains the most deadly crash in Australia's history

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.