Two previous crashes at site of June long weekend bus tragedy

Two crashes in 2021 at Wine Country Drive site of June long weekend bus crash

Updated June 12 2023 - 6:18pm, first published 4:00pm
Two other crashes in the past two years have occurred at the same spot as Sunday's bus tragedy, which has claimed the lives of at least 10 people.

