Two previous crashes at site of June long weekend bus tragedy

Two other crashes in the past two years have occurred at the same spot as Sunday's bus tragedy, which has claimed the lives of at least 10 people.
Transport for NSW statistics from 2017 to 2021 show two crashes happened at the entrance to the roundabout connecting Wine Country Drive and the Hunter Expressway in 2021.
Both crashes took place in darkness and one resulted in serious injury.
The roundabout was built for the Hunter Expressway, which opened in 2014.
Sunday's crash took place on a foggy night in the Hunter. The Bureau of Meteorology forecast for Cessnock predicted frost and patchy morning fog early on Monday.
A Hunter booking service provider said these sorts of incidents were her "biggest fear".
"This accident is absolutely heart breaking," Jen Maloney said. "My heart goes out to all involved.
"As a booking service provider who offers point to point transfers around the Hunter Valley, an accident like this involving passengers is my biggest fear."
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
