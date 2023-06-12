AT THE age of 89 Harry Tulloch last Thursday capped off 68 years of extraordinary achievement by becoming a Hunter Valley Living Legend of Wine.
The grandson of J Y Tulloch wine company founder John Younie Tulloch, Harry was - with Liz Riley, John Davis and Graham Doran - one of four grand viticulture exponents to be honoured in the 2023 awards.
Applauded by 380 guests at the Rydges Resort Pokolbin presentation dinner, John Davis, 63, chief of Pepper Tree, Briar Ridge, Tallavera Grove and Carillion Wines, and 50-year-viticulture veteran Graham Doran were also made Hunter Living Legends.
Liz Riley, a Roseworthy College applied wine science graduate, who runs her own Vitbit vineyard consultancy and was Wine magazine 2022 Australian Viticulturist of the Year, received the 2023 Outstanding Contribution of an Individual award
Harry Tulloch still tends the vines on his son Keith's Pokolbin vineyard and his career began with a 1955 graduation from Roseworthy College, followed by heading the Nurioota Research Station from 1956 to 1960. He then spent two years in the US gaining a viticulture honours degree at California University's famed Davis Wine School.
Back in Australia he worked in viticulture research in South Australia and in 1969 returned to the Hunter to plant major vineyards and in 1980 joined with his recently deceased wife Anne in their own fine Mount View Wines brand.
His achievements in 1992 brought him a University of Newcastle honorary doctor of science.
A 35-year commitment to Central Coast, Newcastle and Hunter tourism earned John Stevens the 2023 Tourism Living Legend title. Other award-winners were:
Andrew Thomas, now in his 37th Hunter vintage, was 2023 Winemaker of the Year.
Jenna Vaughan was judged Young Achiever of the Year for her achievements as De Iuliis sales and marketing manager and work as administrative assistant for the prestigious Len Evans Tutorials and Hunter Wine Show. De Iuliis winemaker Emily Glover won the inaugural Brokenwood Advanced Wine Scholarship that will take her to a four-day course at Australia Wine Research Institute in Adelaide in June.
Nicolas Looby, who manages Margan Wines' six full-time vineyard team, was Viticulturist of the Year. Broke's Winmark Wines, owned by Karin Adcock, won Cellar Door of the Year. Spicers Guesthouse was Accommodation Operator of the Year and Pierre Toumanoff and Mercedes Mendoza's Stay n'Sip Tourism Operator of the Year.
THE Brokenwood 2022 Oakey Creek Vineyard Chardonnay proves what a good 2021 buy this ex-Drayton vineyard was. It is brassy-hued, fig-scented and has expressive nectarine front-palate flavour. The middle palate shows pear, melon, almond and buttery oak and a slatey acid finish. At brokenwood.com.au and the McDonalds Road, Pokolbin, winery.
PRICE: $66.
DRINK WITH: paella.
AGEING: eight years.
RATING: 5 stars
THIS beaut 14.5% alcohol, deep purple-hued, cassis-scented Thomas 2017 Elenay Shiraz corroborates the Andrew Thomas 2023 Hunter winemaker of the year award. It has intense, ripe plum front-palate flavour, middle-palate cherry, briar, spice and savoury oak and a finish of minty tannins. At thomaswines.com.au and Mistletoe Lane cellar door.
PRICE: $75.
DRINK WITH: osso bucco.
AGEING: 10 years.
RATING: 5.5 stars
FROM Renee Burton's new brand, this refreshing Wren 2021 Untamed Semillon is green-tinted light gold, honeysuckle-scented and with ruby grapefruit front-palate flavour. The middle palate has passionfruit, lemongrass and sherbet characters and the finish flinty acid. At hello@wrenwines.com.au and Broke Road, Peppers Creek Village cellar door.
PRICE: $35.
DRINK WITH: tapas.
AGEING: five years.
RATING: 4.5 stars
