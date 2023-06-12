Newcastle Herald
Home/Our Newcastle/Food

Four modern wine pioneers honoured at the 2023 Hunter Living Legends awards

By John Lewis
Updated June 14 2023 - 2:33pm, first published June 12 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 2023 Hunter Valley Legends Awards winners. Picture by Elfes Images
The 2023 Hunter Valley Legends Awards winners. Picture by Elfes Images

AT THE age of 89 Harry Tulloch last Thursday capped off 68 years of extraordinary achievement by becoming a Hunter Valley Living Legend of Wine.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Food
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.